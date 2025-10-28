HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Smartphone Exports Hit New Record

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
09:40
image
Smartphone exports hit a new record in September this year, with exports touching $1.8 billion -- an increase of 100 per cent, the highest ever jump in a single month for smartphone exports -- from $923 million in the same month of 2024.

In fact, September this year saw a jump not just over the same month last year but across last three years when India averaged approximately $900 million each year in the month since 2022-2023 (FY23).

Smartphone exports from India has been booming after the government deployed the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in 2020. Based on a combination of industry data and figures released by the department of commerce, smartphone exports for the first half of 2025-2026 (H1FY26) showed an increase of 60 per cent to $13.5 billion from $8.4 billion in H1FY25.

Apple's iPhone exports contributed over $10 billion, which constitutes 75 per cent of the total smartphone exports for FY26.

Apple's two key vendors, Foxconn and the Tatas, contributed in equal measure -- nearly $5 billion, as a part of the total smartphone exports during this period. Both Foxconn and the Tatas are participants in the PLI scheme that ends in March 2026.

Foxconn now operates two iPhone factories in India while the Tatas operate three factories, including the latest in Hosur, which started production of iPhones in April this year. By comparison, Samsung, for whom the PLI scheme ended in March 2025, showed a 17 per cent decline in exports from $2.5 billion in H1FY25 to $2.1 billion for H1FY26.

Propelled by smartphone exports, electronics exports have reached the highest ever $22.2 billion for H1FY26. This is a 42 per cent increase over the $15.6 billion smartphone exports for H1FY25.

Smartphones now constitute 61 per cent of the total electronics exports from India. According to data released by the department of commerce, electronics exports is the fastest-growing among India's top-30 exports.

India has substantially increased its iPhone exports to the US. The new investments to expand capacity is a clear indication that Apple Inc is looking at increasing its share of iPhone assembly in the Indian market.

-- Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening
LIVE! Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening

Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall
Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall

"Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 am on October 28 over the same region about 230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (and) 310 km...

Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'
Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'

'Bihar youth need employment. Create jobs for us. Nothing matters more.'

Delhi girl fakes acid attack with 'toilet cleaner'; father held
Delhi girl fakes acid attack with 'toilet cleaner'; father held

Akil Khan, the student's father, was nabbed on Monday for allegedly fabricating the acid attack with a toilet cleaner, and raping the wife of the man his daughter accused of throwing "acid" at her.

Could The Kurnool Bus Tragedy Have Been Avoided?
Could The Kurnool Bus Tragedy Have Been Avoided?

'This tragedy will not be the last -- you shall witness another tomorrow, perhaps another the day after, and increasingly more.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO