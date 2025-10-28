HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty trade higher on Fed rate cut hopes

Tue, 28 October 2025
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading with gains early on Tuesday, driven by hopes of rate cut by the Federal Reserve and prospects of a USChina trade deal.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 125.93 points to 84,904.77 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 39.8 points to 26,005.85. From the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Titan and Maruti were among the major gainers. However, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards. -- PTI

