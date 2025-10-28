Sensex, Nifty trade higher on Fed rate cut hopes

10:12





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 125.93 points to 84,904.77 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 39.8 points to 26,005.85. From the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Titan and Maruti were among the major gainers. However, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading with gains early on Tuesday, driven by hopes of rate cut by the Federal Reserve and prospects of a USChina trade deal.