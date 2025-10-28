Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 88.29 against US dollar

21:09





Forex traders said a weak US dollar and softening of crude oil prices cushioned the downside. Investors are also keeping a watch on the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday for further cues.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.34, and later traded in a range of 88.23 to 88.40 during the day.





The local unit finally settled at 88.29 against the greenback, registering a fall of 10 paise from its previous close.





On Monday, the rupee plunged 36 paise to close at 88.19 against the US dollar. -- PTI

