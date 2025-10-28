HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 88.29 against US dollar

Tue, 28 October 2025
The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 88.29 against the US dollar on Tuesday on weak domestic stock markets and foreign fund outflows. 

Forex traders said a weak US dollar and softening of crude oil prices cushioned the downside. Investors are also keeping a watch on the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday for further cues. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.34, and later traded in a range of 88.23 to 88.40 during the day. 

The local unit finally settled at 88.29 against the greenback, registering a fall of 10 paise from its previous close. 

On Monday, the rupee plunged 36 paise to close at 88.19 against the US dollar. -- PTI

