RBI to auction government securities worth Rs 32,000 cr on Oct 31

11:35





The auction is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025 (Friday), while the settlement will take place on November 3, 2025 (Monday). According to the official statement by the RBI, the auction will include four Government Securities with varying maturities and coupon rates.





The first security is 5.91 per cent Government Security 2028, maturing on June 30, 2028, for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore. The second is the 6.28 per cent Government Security 2032, maturing on July 14, 2032, for Rs 11,000 crore. The third one is the 7.24 per cent Government Security 2055, maturing on August 18, 2055, for Rs 7,000 crore. -- ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on behalf of the Government of India, has announced the sale (re-issue) of four dated Government Securities for a total notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore.