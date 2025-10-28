HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjabi bizman shot dead outside home in Canada

Tue, 28 October 2025
Representational image
A Punjabi businessman and NRI with roots in Rajgarh, a village near Doraha in Ludhiana, was shot dead in front of his house on Monday.  

Darshan Singh Sahsi (68), who lived in the Ridgeview Drive area of Abbotsford -- a Punjabi-populated city near Surrey -- was about to get into his car to go to his business office in neighboring Maple Ridge when the incident occurred. 

Sahsi, a leading figure in the cloth recycling industry whose business also extended to India, employed dozens of people at his Maple Ridge factory. Known as a Good Samaritan, he frequently donated to charitable causes and was actively involved in community events. 

Police are investigating the murder in connection with a ransom case. It is reported that Sahsi had received ransom calls in the past, which he had ignored. The Canadian authorities have launched an official investigation into the killing. -- The Tribune

