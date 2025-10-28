HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pune man arrested by Maharashtra ATS for radicalisation activities

Tue, 28 October 2025
09:02
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested a man from Kondhwa area of Pune city for his alleged involvement in radicalisation activities and connection with a banned organisation, officials said.

Zuber Hangargekar was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and produced before a court which sent him in police custody till November 4.

During searches at his house, ATS officials recovered material used for radicalisation and other incriminating documents, said an official.

Recently, the ATS had conducted raids in Pune in a case related to ISIS modules, during which Hangargekar had been questioned, he said.

 After monitoring his activities, the ATS on Monday arrested him by registering a separate case, the official said, adding that further probe was underway. -- PTI 

