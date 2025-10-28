HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Parts of Tiruvallur district in TN inundated as Nathamedu lake overflows

Tue, 28 October 2025
22:23
File image
Tiruvallur district received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to overflowing of Nathamedu lake and flooding of residential areas in Thiruneerpakkam. 

Residents of the area complained that flooding has become a recurring problem whenever there is heavy rain. 

"We have been complaining for 30 years now, no one is paying any heed. The government is not even desilting the lake," a resident told reporters. 

When PTI Videos reached the area, the residents were seen moving around in inflated inner tubes, using long sticks as oars. 

"Everytime it rains, we go by tube, we come by tube; we cannot send the children to school," said another resident. 

Despite many attempts, Tiruvallur Collector M Prathap could not be contacted for his views. 

He had declared a holiday for schools in the district on Tuesday. -- PTI

