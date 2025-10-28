HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
OpenAI offers ChatGPT Go free for 1 in India

Tue, 28 October 2025
OpenAI on Tuesday said it will offer 'ChatGPT Go' -- that supports higher query limits and more image generation -- free for one year to users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period beginning November 4. ChatGPT Go is OpenAI's recently launched subscription tier that offers increased message limits, image generation, and file uploads for users in India, a market ChatGPT counts as its second-largest and among the fastest-growing. 

"To celebrate OpenAI's DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on 4 November - its first in India - OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting 4 November," the company said. ChatGPT Go was launched in India in August, designed in response to user feedback requesting more affordable access to ChatGPT's most advanced features, according to OpenAI. 

In the first month since its launch, the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled. On the back of this strong demand, OpenAI has since expanded ChatGPT Go to close to 90 markets worldwide. -- PTI

LIVE! Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening
Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall
"Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 am on October 28 over the same region about 230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (and) 310 km...

Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'
'Bihar youth need employment. Create jobs for us. Nothing matters more.'

Delhi girl fakes acid attack with 'toilet cleaner'; father held
Akil Khan, the student's father, was nabbed on Monday for allegedly fabricating the acid attack with a toilet cleaner, and raping the wife of the man his daughter accused of throwing "acid" at her.

Could The Kurnool Bus Tragedy Have Been Avoided?
'This tragedy will not be the last -- you shall witness another tomorrow, perhaps another the day after, and increasingly more.'

