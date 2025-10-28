NCP MLA in video talks about meat distribution, liquor, cash before polling day





Talking about past elections, he told the audience of party workers that they have become "experts" in getting votes out, and know which voter needs a bottle of liquor, who needs a chicken, a goat or "Laxmi Darshan" (cash) in the last two days before polling.





"It is you who have fought many of my elections....We have this experience, this expertise, which will be needed in these (local body) elections too," the MLA was heard saying.





Merely aspiring to a ticket was not enough, a candidate must possess the financial muscle to spend heavily, and if an opponent spends Rs 100, the party's candidate must be prepared to match it, he was heard saying, as the audience giggled. -- PTI

Solanke was apparently speaking at a party workers' meeting on Monday ahead of the coming local body elections in the state.