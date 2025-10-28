HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

NCP MLA in video talks about meat distribution, liquor, cash before polling day

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
23:37
Prakash Solanke/Courtesy X
Prakash Solanke/Courtesy X
Prakash Solanke, the five-term NCP MLA from Majalgaon in central Maharashtra, has triggered a controversy after a viral video showed him admitting that to win elections, voters have to be offered inducements such as liquor, meat and cash. 

Solanke was apparently speaking at a party workers' meeting on Monday ahead of the coming local body elections in the state. 

Talking about past elections, he told the audience of party workers that they have become "experts" in getting votes out, and know which voter needs a bottle of liquor, who needs a chicken, a goat or "Laxmi Darshan" (cash) in the last two days before polling. 

"It is you who have fought many of my elections....We have this experience, this expertise, which will be needed in these (local body) elections too," the MLA was heard saying. 

Merely aspiring to a ticket was not enough, a candidate must possess the financial muscle to spend heavily, and if an opponent spends Rs 100, the party's candidate must be prepared to match it, he was heard saying, as the audience giggled. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai sees unseasonal rains for 4th day in row
LIVE! Mumbai sees unseasonal rains for 4th day in row

SEE: Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, rain in 4 hrs
SEE: Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, rain in 4 hrs

The first cloud-seeding trial has been conducted in parts of Delhi, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution.

After Sukhoi, Prez Murmu to take Rafale sortie tomorrow
After Sukhoi, Prez Murmu to take Rafale sortie tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet in Ambala, Haryana. This follows her previous sortie in a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft in Assam earlier this year.

Man with links to foreign nuke scientist held for spying
Man with links to foreign nuke scientist held for spying

Delhi Police have arrested a 59-year-old man for alleged espionage activities and involvement in a fake passport racket operating from Jamshedpur. The accused had links with a foreign-based nuclear scientist.

Two top Maoist leaders surrender in T'gana after 40 yrs
Two top Maoist leaders surrender in T'gana after 40 yrs

Two senior leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist), including a Central Committee Member underground for over four decades, surrendered to Telangana police, citing health issues, pressure from security forces, and ideological differences.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO