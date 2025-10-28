Mumbai sees unseasonal rains for 4th day in row

23:54





The skies remained overcast for most of the day with brief appearances of the Sun between passing clouds, but showers started in the evening.





The intensity of rainfall was comparatively lower than the previous day, but the drizzle was on till late evening.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the prevailing rainfall activity in the financial capital and adjoining areas to a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, which has pushed moisture towards the west coast.





As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded 4.68 mm of rainfall, while eastern and western suburbs registered 0.08 mm and 0.39 mm precipitation, respectively, between 8 am and 8 pm.





Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast intermittent rainfall over the next 48 hours. -- PTI

