Mumbai sees unseasonal rains for 4th day in row

Tue, 28 October 2025
Several parts of Mumbai experienced light to moderate rains on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of unseasonal showers in the metropolis due to a depression over the Arabian Sea. 

The skies remained overcast for most of the day with brief appearances of the Sun between passing clouds, but showers started in the evening. 

The intensity of rainfall was comparatively lower than the previous day, but the drizzle was on till late evening. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the prevailing rainfall activity in the financial capital and adjoining areas to a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, which has pushed moisture towards the west coast. 

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded 4.68 mm of rainfall, while eastern and western suburbs registered 0.08 mm and 0.39 mm precipitation, respectively, between 8 am and 8 pm. 

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast intermittent rainfall over the next 48 hours. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

SEE: Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, rain in 4 hrs
SEE: Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, rain in 4 hrs

The first cloud-seeding trial has been conducted in parts of Delhi, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution.

After Sukhoi, Prez Murmu to take Rafale sortie tomorrow
After Sukhoi, Prez Murmu to take Rafale sortie tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet in Ambala, Haryana. This follows her previous sortie in a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft in Assam earlier this year.

Man with links to foreign nuke scientist held for spying
Man with links to foreign nuke scientist held for spying

Delhi Police have arrested a 59-year-old man for alleged espionage activities and involvement in a fake passport racket operating from Jamshedpur. The accused had links with a foreign-based nuclear scientist.

Two top Maoist leaders surrender in T'gana after 40 yrs
Two top Maoist leaders surrender in T'gana after 40 yrs

Two senior leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist), including a Central Committee Member underground for over four decades, surrendered to Telangana police, citing health issues, pressure from security forces, and ideological differences.

