Man chooses lottery ticket with mom's birth date, wins...

Recounting the event, he confirmed that he was absolutely stunned to learn that he won the AED 100,000,000 prize (Rs 240 cr). "When I received a call from The UAE Lottery, I thought it was surreal. I kept asking them to repeat the message. It took time to sink in, and even today, I still can't believe my new reality."









He added: This sum will change my life forever. I plan to buy a supercar first and treat myself to a month-long stay at a seven-star hotel. I will also take time to carefully plan how to invest this money wisely. My win is proof that hope and luck can align for anyone, especially when they least expect it.





Bolla selected his winning numbers with a blend of chance and heartfelt meaning. His winning ticket combined an Easy Pick from the days set and the number 11 from the months set, to honor the month of his mother's birthday.