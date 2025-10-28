HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man chooses lottery ticket with mom's birth date, wins...

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
14:57
image
Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian national and long-time Abu Dhabi resident, struck gold in The UAE Lottery's 23rd Lucky Day Draw #251018 held on Saturday, October 18, becoming an instant multimillionaire. 

Recounting the event, he confirmed that he was absolutely stunned to learn that he won the AED 100,000,000 prize (Rs 240 cr). "When I received a call from The UAE Lottery, I thought it was surreal. I kept asking them to repeat the message. It took time to sink in, and even today, I still can't believe my new reality."


He added: This sum will change my life forever. I plan to buy a supercar first and treat myself to a month-long stay at a seven-star hotel. I will also take time to carefully plan how to invest this money wisely. My win is proof that hope and luck can align for anyone, especially when they least expect it. 

Bolla selected his winning numbers with a blend of chance and heartfelt meaning. His winning ticket combined an Easy Pick from the days set and the number 11 from the months set, to honor the month of his mother's birthday.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man chooses lottery ticket with mom's birth date, wins...
LIVE! Man chooses lottery ticket with mom's birth date, wins...

Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport
Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport

The incident was reported at 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, the official said.

Woman molested, assaulted at 5-star Kolkata hotel nightclub
Woman molested, assaulted at 5-star Kolkata hotel nightclub

The alleged incident led to a confrontation at around 4.15 AM and lasted for about an hour and a half inside the nightclub.

Noel Tata, two others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee
Noel Tata, two others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and two other powerful trustees considered close to him blocked the reappointment of late Ratan Tata's close associate and businessman Mehli Mistry as trustee, deepening the rift at the philanthropic arm...

Prashant Kishor enrolled as voter in 2 states
Prashant Kishor enrolled as voter in 2 states

According to official records, Kishor is enrolled as a voter in West Bengal at 121, Kalighat Road, the address of the Trinamool Congress headquarters in Kolkata's Bhabanipur assembly constituency, which is Chief Minister and TMC chief...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO