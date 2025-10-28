Maha police bust fake call centre, detain 116 people for duping US citizens

23:51





The police took the action based on intelligence inputs, he said.





"After receiving information about an illegal call centre being run in the city, the police raided the facility - Connect Enterprises - around 1.30 pm. It was a full-fledged call centre operated by Ahmedabad-based Valay Vyas, who is among the detained persons," the official said.





"People employed there used to call American citizens and inform them about their pending tax dues. The callers would then threaten the US citizens about the penalty, while their colleagues would act as negotiators and ask the victims to buy digital gift cards of the amount of their dues," inspector Geeta Bagawade told reporters.





"Based on the number printed on the gift cards, the callers would siphon off the amount in USD, which would then be converted into crypto currency," she said. Those employed at the call centre were paid Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 salary per month and would be given an incentive of Rs three per USD, the official said. -- PTI

The police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday busted a fake call centre and detained 116 people, including a juvenile, allegedly involved in stealing the data of US citizens and duping them, an official said.