HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

LTIMindtree Wins $100 Mn Deal

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
09:54
image
IT services major LTIMindtree on Monday announced a multi-year strategic agreement, valued at a little over $100 million, with a leading US-based global manufacturer of chemicals and polymers.

Under the agreement, the company will deliver comprehensive IT services, encompassing core business applications, infrastructure operations, end user support, software asset governance, and project execution, according to a press release.

The engagement is designed to drive efficiencies leveraging AI, automation, and streamlined processes, and enable cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation to enhance service delivery, it said.

"This win reinforces LTIMindtree's position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We're committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise," said Venu Lambu, CEO and MD, LTIMindtree.  

In August, the company had announced it has been selected to modernise and improve India's PAN and TAN systems. The PAN 2.0 project is worth Rs 792 crore.In an earlier interaction with Business Standard, Lambu had stated the IT major was seeing momentum in large deal wins. In June this year, the company announced it signed a $450 million deal with an agribusiness customer. This is one of the largest deals ever bagged by the firm since the merger.

Earlier this month, LTIMindtree reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, driven by growth in its key banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.

Its net profit rose 12 per cent, while consolidated revenue climbed 10.2 per cent, beating analyst estimates of 12.77 billion and 102.37 billion, respectively. Additionally, the company's revenue from the US, which contributes about 75 per cent, increased 3.6 per cent during the July-September quarter. -- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening
LIVE! Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening

Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall
Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall

"Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 am on October 28 over the same region about 230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (and) 310 km...

Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'
Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'

'Bihar youth need employment. Create jobs for us. Nothing matters more.'

Delhi girl fakes acid attack with 'toilet cleaner'; father held
Delhi girl fakes acid attack with 'toilet cleaner'; father held

Akil Khan, the student's father, was nabbed on Monday for allegedly fabricating the acid attack with a toilet cleaner, and raping the wife of the man his daughter accused of throwing "acid" at her.

Could The Kurnool Bus Tragedy Have Been Avoided?
Could The Kurnool Bus Tragedy Have Been Avoided?

'This tragedy will not be the last -- you shall witness another tomorrow, perhaps another the day after, and increasingly more.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO