Kejriwal gaya, jhaag gaya: Delhi minister on clean Yamuna

Tue, 28 October 2025
10:38
The Delhi CM offers prayers for Chhath
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that the people themselves have rejected those who used to impose bans on Chhath Puja during their regime.

Taking a jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mishra praised the current government's efforts to clean the Yamuna River, claiming that there is no foam in the river at present.

"'Kejriwal gaya, jhaag gaya,' this time there is no foam in the Yamuna... The CM herself visited each ghat... No such government has come to power in Delhi... Those who used to pollute the Yamuna and impose a ban on Chhath have been banned by the people of Delhi," Kapil Mishra told ANI.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the concluding rituals of Chhath Puja at the Hathi Ghat near ITO in the national capital, offering the 'Usha Arghya' to the rising Sun and performing traditional prayers.

Expressing her gratitude and joy, the Chief Minister said she felt fortunate to be part of the sacred festival."I am fortunate that I was able to participate in the worship of Chhati Maiya and we all together enjoyed this great festival of Chhath," Gupta told ANI.

Earlier this morning, devotees across the country offered 'Usha Arghya' to the rising Sun, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja. Thousands gathered along riverbanks, ponds, and ghats to perform rituals and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

In Bihar, people had flocked to the ghats and riverbanks in large numbers for the 'Usha Arghya'. The devotees carefully placed offerings, including flowers and fruits, in various locations at the ghat.

Security personnel were deployed at major ghats to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.In Delhi, the Yamuna Ghat witnessed heavy footfall as devotees offered arghya to the rising Sun. ITO's Hathi Ghat was illuminated, with devotees performing the concluding rituals of Chhath amid hymns and chants.

Devotees had gathered in large numbers on the ghats of Varanasi to perform the rituals of Chhath Puja on the last day. Devotees also thronged Shastri Ghat to offer prayers on the final day.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv began on October 25 with the ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on October 26, Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings) on October 27, and concluded on October 28 with Usha Arghya (morning offerings). -- PTI

