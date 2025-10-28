Judicial panel on Leh violence gets Ladakhi representative

21:51





The move comes amid growing demand from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) for inclusion of a Ladakh-based member in the panel to ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to the violence that claimed four lives.





The Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued an official communication amending the composition of the judicial inquiry committee constituted earlier.





As per the latest order dated October 28, Rigzin Spalgon, Additional Secretary, Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, has been included to assist Dr Justice B S Chauhan (former Judge, Supreme Court) as joint secretary for conducting the judicial inquiry, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh said in a statement.





It said the amendment, issued by Prashant S Lokhande, Joint Secretary to the government of India, further strengthens the coordination and administrative support from the Union Territory of Ladakh in facilitating the smooth conduct of the inquiry proceedings. -- PTI

A Ladakhi officer has been included in the judicial commission constituted to probe the September 24 violence in Leh, ensuring local representation in the high-level inquiry.