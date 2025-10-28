HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Jamtara 2' actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide

Tue, 28 October 2025
Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, who appeared in the popular Hindi OTT series Jamtara 2, has allegedly died by suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence in Undirkheda village, located in the Parola area of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, on the evening of October 23, an official said. 

His family members rushed him to a private hospital in Dhule (adjoining Jalgaon), where his condition deteriorated and he died in the early hours of October 24, the official said. 

The reason behind the extreme step was not yet known.

Days before his death, Chandwade had shared a poster of his upcoming Marathi movie Asurvan on social media.

The Parola police in Jalgaon registered an accidental death case and later transferred it to the Dhule police for further investigation, the official said. 

In addition to acting, Chandwade was an IT professional employed at a company in Pune. -- PTI

