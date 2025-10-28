It's these little moments that make life so worthwhile

11:01

"Heart warming interaction at International security at Mumbai airport just now. The security officer started to hum a tune. 'You're humming a tune from my film' I said.





"'I know Sir, it's from your film, Masoom. Beautiful film. They don't make films like that anymore.'





"How's that?" I asked.





'They don't make films from the Heart anymore. The stories don't mean anything anymore. The songs are meaningless.'





At that point another passenger joined in. And started humming another tune from Masoom.





'This one is my favourite .. ' 'When are you making Masoom 2 ?'





"Soon" I said. "How do you know about it ?"





'Everyone knows. It's all over the media'

'Sir, Jaldi Banaiye, please !' said the security officer.





"I'd better get on with it..."





