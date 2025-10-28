HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

It's these little moments that make life so worthwhile

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
11:01
image
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shares this lovely tte--tte with a security personnel at the airport: 
"Heart warming interaction at International security at Mumbai airport just now. The security officer started to hum a tune. 'You're humming a tune from my film' I said.

"'I know Sir, it's from your film, Masoom. Beautiful film. They don't make films like that anymore.'

"How's that?" I asked.

'They don't make films from the Heart anymore. The stories don't mean anything anymore. The songs are meaningless.'

At that point another passenger joined in. And started humming another tune from Masoom. 

'This one is my favourite .. ' 'When are you making Masoom 2 ?' 

"Soon" I said. "How do you know about it ?"

'Everyone knows. It's all over the media' 
'Sir, Jaldi Banaiye, please !' said the security officer.

"I'd better get on with it..."

Read about Masoom 2 here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! That's a very strong handshake: Trump hails Japan's woman PM
LIVE! That's a very strong handshake: Trump hails Japan's woman PM

Rain lashes AP, Odisha as Montha turns into severe cyclonic storm
Rain lashes AP, Odisha as Montha turns into severe cyclonic storm

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued high sea waves, up to 4.7 metres high, warning across several coastal districts.

Indian-origin woman raped in UK: 32-yr-old 'white male' held
Indian-origin woman raped in UK: 32-yr-old 'white male' held

I have been living here for 61 years and have never, ever heard of such an incident. The local community are getting seriously concerned because this is the second (racially aggravated) attack in the West Midlands

30K Jobs At Risk: Is This Amazon's Biggest Layoff Yet?
30K Jobs At Risk: Is This Amazon's Biggest Layoff Yet?

The workforce reduction is part of a larger effort to rein in expenses, reverse pandemic-era over-hiring, and boost efficiency.

God is with Shreyas, he is recovering really well: SKY
God is with Shreyas, he is recovering really well: SKY

Shreyas Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO