INDIA's Bihar manifesto promises new jobs guarantee

17:46

Tejashwi Yadav. Pic: @yadavtejashwi/X





The manifesto talks about employment, and the introduction of the Old Pension Scheme.





It is a roadmap for the development of Bihar, and a resolution to make state number one, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, adding that the INDIA bloc manifesto has 25 major points assuring practical solutions.





Bihar's prohibition law has completely failed, and INDIA bloc will remove the ban on toddy if voted to power, he said.





A new law on employment guarantee to be introduced within 20 days of INDIA bloc forming the government in Bihar, and it will be implemented across Bihar within 20 months, he said.

The Bihar Opposition Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday released its Bihar poll manifesto 'Tejashwi Pratigya Pran' in Patna.