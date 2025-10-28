HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

INDIA's Bihar manifesto promises new jobs guarantee

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
17:46
Tejashwi Yadav. Pic: @yadavtejashwi/X
Tejashwi Yadav. Pic: @yadavtejashwi/X
The Bihar Opposition Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday released its Bihar poll manifesto 'Tejashwi Pratigya Pran' in Patna.

The manifesto talks about employment, and the introduction of the Old Pension Scheme.   

It is a roadmap for the development of Bihar, and a resolution to make state number one, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, adding that the INDIA bloc manifesto has 25 major points assuring practical solutions.   

Bihar's prohibition law has completely failed, and INDIA bloc will remove the ban on toddy if voted to power, he said.   

A new law on employment guarantee to be introduced within 20 days of INDIA bloc forming the government in Bihar, and it will be implemented across Bihar within 20 months, he said. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! INDIA's Bihar manifesto promises new jobs guarantee
LIVE! INDIA's Bihar manifesto promises new jobs guarantee

SEE: Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, rain in 4 hrs
SEE: Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, rain in 4 hrs

The first cloud-seeding trial has been conducted in parts of Delhi, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution.

Cloud seeding: What it means and how the process works
Cloud seeding: What it means and how the process works

An explainer on cloud seeding, the technique used to artificially modify clouds to produce more rainfall, including its process, history, potential environmental hazards, and considerations for conducting experiments.

Pak woman gets Indian citizenship under CAA after 20 yrs
Pak woman gets Indian citizenship under CAA after 20 yrs

Poonam, a 38-year-old woman who came to India from Pakistan in 2004, has been granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She had been living in Rampur on a long-term visa and expressed joy at finally being...

Indian youth stabs passengers with fork on Lufthansa flight
Indian youth stabs passengers with fork on Lufthansa flight

An Indian national was arrested after allegedly stabbing two teenagers with a metal fork and slapping a co-passenger on a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany, leading to an emergency landing in Boston.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO