Indian man stabs passengers with fork on Germany flight

Tue, 28 October 2025
16:31
image
A 28-year-old Indian national allegedly stabbed two teens with a metal fork and slapped a co-passenger on board a Chicago to Germany flight, according to American authorities. The incident occurred on Saturday on a Lufthansa flight that had to be diverted to Boston Logan International Airport following the disturbance, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a press release on Monday. 

According to charging documents, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old male passenger in the shoulder with a metal fork before stabbing another 17-year-old male passenger in the back of the head with the same fork. The second teen suffered a laceration on his head.

Usiripalli has been charged in the US District Court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the US.

He was arrested on October 25 and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date. If convicted, he could be sentenced to prison for up to 10 years, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to USD 250,000.

The alleged attack took place following the meal service, according to the document. When attempts were made to subdue Usiripalli, he formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger, the documents allege. He then slapped a female passenger and also attempted to slap a flight crew member. 

Usiripalli does not have "lawful status" in the US presently. He was previously in the US on a student visa and was enrolled in a master's programme in biblical studies, according to the press release. PTI

