Follow Rediff on:      
Guj couple among 4 freed after Iran ransom ordeal

Tue, 28 October 2025
Four persons, including a married couple from Gandhinagar district of Gujarat -- who were allegedly held hostage in Iran while on their way to Australia -- returned home safely on Tuesday, police said. 

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said the four, residents of Bapupura village under Mansa taluka in the district, returned home via New Delhi. 

Earlier, Mansa MLA Jayanti Patel of the BJP had said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the victims were kidnapped in Iranian capital Tehran while on their way to a hotel from the airport in a taxi, and sought his help in their release and safe return. 

They reached Ahmedabad from Iran by a flight via New Delhi, and later left for their village, Vasamsetty said. 

"We do not have any official details on them, nor have they filed any complaint. But we will probe into the matter after they recover from the trauma," he said. 

The victims were identified as Ajay Chaudhary, his wife Priyaben, Anil Chaudhary and Nikhil Chaudhary by MLA Patel in his October 26 letter to Shah. -- PTI

