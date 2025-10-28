Gold plunges Rs 4,100 to Rs 1,21,800/10g as US, China tension eases

18:17





According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal had closed at Rs 1,25,900 per 10 grams on Monday.





In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also tumbled by Rs 4,100 to Rs 1,21,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from its previous close of Rs 1,25,300 per 10 grams.





"Gold dipped further on Tuesday and extended losses due to diminishing safe haven demand. Selling accelerated and the yellow metal prices slid to a three-week low.





"This decline is attributed to technical selling that occurred after an intra-day failure to maintain levels above the USD 4,000 psychological threshold," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.





Silver prices also registered a steep fall of Rs 6,250 to Rs 1,45,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. The white metal had ended at Rs 1,51,250 per kg on Monday, as per the association.





In the international markets, spot gold remained under pressure, declining by $94.36, or 2.37 percent, to $3,887.03 per ounce.





In the previous session, it had slumped to close below the $4,000-mark, down by $132.02, or 3.21 percent. -- PTI

