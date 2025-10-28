HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gold plunges Rs 4,100 to Rs 1,21,800/10g as US, China tension eases

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
18:17
image
Gold prices dropped by Rs 4,100 to Rs 1,21,800 per 10 grams in the national capital and slipped below $4,000 an ounce in the global markets on Tuesday as easing US-China trade tensions dampened safe-haven appeal. 

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal had closed at Rs 1,25,900 per 10 grams on Monday. 

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also tumbled by Rs 4,100 to Rs 1,21,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from its previous close of Rs 1,25,300 per 10 grams. 

"Gold dipped further on Tuesday and extended losses due to diminishing safe haven demand. Selling accelerated and the yellow metal prices slid to a three-week low. 

"This decline is attributed to technical selling that occurred after an intra-day failure to maintain levels above the USD 4,000 psychological threshold," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. 

Silver prices also registered a steep fall of Rs 6,250 to Rs 1,45,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. The white metal had ended at Rs 1,51,250 per kg on Monday, as per the association. 

In the international markets, spot gold remained under pressure, declining by $94.36, or 2.37 percent, to $3,887.03 per ounce. 

In the previous session, it had slumped to close below the $4,000-mark, down by $132.02, or 3.21 percent. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! INDIA's Bihar manifesto promises new jobs guarantee
LIVE! INDIA's Bihar manifesto promises new jobs guarantee

SEE: Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, rain in 4 hrs
SEE: Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, rain in 4 hrs

The first cloud-seeding trial has been conducted in parts of Delhi, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution.

Cloud seeding: What it means and how the process works
Cloud seeding: What it means and how the process works

An explainer on cloud seeding, the technique used to artificially modify clouds to produce more rainfall, including its process, history, potential environmental hazards, and considerations for conducting experiments.

Pak woman gets Indian citizenship under CAA after 20 yrs
Pak woman gets Indian citizenship under CAA after 20 yrs

Poonam, a 38-year-old woman who came to India from Pakistan in 2004, has been granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She had been living in Rampur on a long-term visa and expressed joy at finally being...

Indian youth stabs passengers with fork on Lufthansa flight
Indian youth stabs passengers with fork on Lufthansa flight

An Indian national was arrested after allegedly stabbing two teenagers with a metal fork and slapping a co-passenger on a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany, leading to an emergency landing in Boston.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO