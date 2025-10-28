HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Flipkart Minutes VP Kabeer Biswas quits within a year of joining qcomm arm

Tue, 28 October 2025
Kabeer Biswas, Vice President of the quick commerce arm of Flipkart, has resigned "to pursue other opportunities", and Flipkart veteran Kunal Gupta will now lead Flipkart Minutes to ensure a seamless continuation of the business and operations. 

Biswas, who was the cofounder of hyperlocal quick commerce venture Dunzo, had joined Flipkart's quick commerce business Minutes, earlier this year. 

When contacted, Flipkart said: "Kabeer Biswas, vice president, Flipkart, has decided to move on from the company to pursue other opportunities". 

The company further said Biswas has contributed notably to the growth of Flipkart Minutes and strengthening of customer experience. 

"Kunal Gupta, Vice President and a veteran at Flipkart, will now lead Flipkart Minutes to ensure a seamless continuation of the business and operations," according to the company. -- PTI

