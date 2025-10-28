HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Error 404: Website of WB poll chief down after SIR call

Tue, 28 October 2025
13:35
Bengal will go to the polls next year
The website of the chief electoral officer of West Bengal was unavailable since this morning, less than 12 hours after chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar listed the state among those where the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls is to start from Tuesday, reports the Telegraph.

Multiple clicks on http://www.ceowestbengal.nic.in threw the same result. A single sentence on the left corner of the page: The service is unavailable. A little while later, that message changed to "HTTP Error 404. The requested resource is not found." 

About two hours later, the home page opened but the link to the 2002 SIR electoral roll was still unavailable. Finally, at 12:57 PM the website was accessible on some devices. The CEO's website assumes significance in the wake of the SIR exercise that has been rolled out for the nearly 7.62 crore voters in the state which will go have Assembly elections next summer.

The website of the state's chief electoral officer contains information including the vital electoral rolls which the electors must scour to find out whether the names of the voter and family members eligible for voting are included in the rolls or not. 

LIVE! 'I was assaulted, molested in a 5-star hotel nightclub'

Rain lashes AP, Odisha as Montha turns into severe storm

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued high sea waves, up to 4.7 metres high, warning across several coastal districts.

BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story'

A BJP leader from Ayodhya has filed a complaint seeking a ban on the film 'The Taj Story,' claiming it's based on his high court petition regarding the Taj Mahal.

'Be Lenient Because It's India'

Chris Broad alleged that then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tried to pressure him into decisions.

UP doctor suspended, booked for 'burn govt's effigy' remark

A video clip of the purported remark quickly went viral on social media, prompting local BJP MLA Raj Prasad Upadhyay to seek action against the doctor.

