Error 404: Website of WB poll chief down after SIR call

13:35

Bengal will go to the polls next year





Multiple clicks on http://www.ceowestbengal.nic.in threw the same result. A single sentence on the left corner of the page: The service is unavailable. A little while later, that message changed to "HTTP Error 404. The requested resource is not found."





About two hours later, the home page opened but the link to the 2002 SIR electoral roll was still unavailable. Finally, at 12:57 PM the website was accessible on some devices. The CEO's website assumes significance in the wake of the SIR exercise that has been rolled out for the nearly 7.62 crore voters in the state which will go have Assembly elections next summer.





The website of the state's chief electoral officer contains information including the vital electoral rolls which the electors must scour to find out whether the names of the voter and family members eligible for voting are included in the rolls or not.

The website of the chief electoral officer of West Bengal was unavailable since this morning, less than 12 hours after chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar listed the state among those where the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls is to start from Tuesday, reports the