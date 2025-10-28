Delhi's 1st cloud seeding trial likely today if...

08:51

Delhi Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Tuesday the first cloud seeding trial will be conducted in the capital today after the aircraft equipped to carry out the exercise arrives from Kanpur once visibility improves there.

Speaking to PTI, the minister said the visibility in Kanpur is currently at 2,000 metres and once it reaches 5,000 metres, the plane will take off for the trial.





"The flight will arrive in Delhi once the visibility improves (in Kanpur). The cloud seeding trial will be conducted today," he said.

The trial, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital, is part of Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months.





Preparations for the much-awaited cloud seeding experiment are now complete, with the government conducting a test flight over Burari last week.





During the test run, small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds used to trigger artificial rain were released from the aircraft.





However, due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, as against the 50 per cent typically required for cloud seeding, rainfall could not be induced. -- PTI