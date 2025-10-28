HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi CM takes part in Chhath Puja celebrations at Yamuna ghat

Tue, 28 October 2025
09:28
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined scores of devotees in offering 'Arghya' to the rising Sun along the banks of the Yamuna River on the concluding day of Chhath Puja on Tuesday.
   
Invoking the blessings of 'Chhathi Maiya' for a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Delhi', Gupta said she was delighted to witness the enthusiasm of people and claimed that the arrangements made by her government were being appreciated across the country.

Gupta was accompanied by Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj, and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the ITO ghat.
 
"It is satisfying to see Chhath being celebrated with such grandeur. My Purvanchali brothers and sisters, who were earlier forced to celebrate the festival at artificial ponds, are now able to offer Arghya to the Sun God standing in the Yamuna waters," Gupta said.

The BJP government in Delhi made extensive preparations for the Purvanchali community's major festival, developing ghats at 17 locations along the Yamuna and 1,300 others across the city.

Chhath Puja, a three-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and observed with great devotion by the Purvanchali community, draws large participation from residents who form one of the biggest population groups in Delhi. -- PTI 

