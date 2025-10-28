Delhi acid attack case: Why 'victim's' father was arrested

13:18

The girl said she was attacked by three men which turned out to be false





Naturally, the incident sparked massive outrage.





But today, the police had this to say:





Special CP Law & Order Delhi Police, Ravindra Singh Yadav says, "During the investigation, it turns out that this story is largely false. The people who were accused were not there at all. This was done as part of a conspiracy, and the purpose was to save the girl's father from a case.





"We have arrested Aqeel Khan (father of the girl) on charges of sexual harassment and blackmail.





"As soon as we received information about the acid attack, we immediately registered an FIR and started an investigation. During the investigation, it turns out that this story is largely false. The victim's father had been accused by a woman two days ago, and all this was done to trap that woman's husband.





"The complaint named the woman's husband and two people who were relatives of the girl. A dispute is going on with those relatives over the land, and in a dispute over a plot, they threw acid on a woman who has ownership rights over that plot.





"This was done as part of a conspiracy, and the purpose was to save the girl's father from that case. We have arrested Aqeel Khan (father of the girl) on charges of sexual harassment and blackmail. They also exploited the wife of the husband whose name was mentioned in the complaint. Further action will be taken after the girl's treatment is done."

A twist in the tale: Yesterday, a 20-year-old woman claimed that she had suffered burn injuries while trying to protect her face in an alleged acid attack by a man, who had been stalking her for days, and his two accomplices, while she was on her way to attend class in New Delhi.