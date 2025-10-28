HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
10:02
image
Cyclonic storm 'Montha' over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north to northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by 5.30 am on Tuesday, said the Meteorological Department. The weather system lay centred 190 km south to southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south to southeast of Kakinada and 340 km south to southeast of Vizag at 5.30 am. 

"The cyclonic storm Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours (and) intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred at 5.30 am about 190 km south to south east of Machilipatnam," said the Met Department in an official release. 

It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph.

The Met Department forecast heavy rains across several places of the southern state under the influence of Montha. Montha means a fragrant flower in Thai language. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening
LIVE! Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening

Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall
Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall

"Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 am on October 28 over the same region about 230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (and) 310 km...

Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'
Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'

'Bihar youth need employment. Create jobs for us. Nothing matters more.'

Delhi girl fakes acid attack with 'toilet cleaner'; father held
Delhi girl fakes acid attack with 'toilet cleaner'; father held

Akil Khan, the student's father, was nabbed on Monday for allegedly fabricating the acid attack with a toilet cleaner, and raping the wife of the man his daughter accused of throwing "acid" at her.

Could The Kurnool Bus Tragedy Have Been Avoided?
Could The Kurnool Bus Tragedy Have Been Avoided?

'This tragedy will not be the last -- you shall witness another tomorrow, perhaps another the day after, and increasingly more.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO