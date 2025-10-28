Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening

10:02





"The cyclonic storm Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours (and) intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred at 5.30 am about 190 km south to south east of Machilipatnam," said the Met Department in an official release.





It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph.





The Met Department forecast heavy rains across several places of the southern state under the influence of Montha. Montha means a fragrant flower in Thai language. -- PTI

