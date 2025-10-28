HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cyclone Montha landfall process begins off Andhra coast

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
20:02
File image
File image
The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Montha has begun off the Andhra Pradesh coast and it will continue for the next three to four hours, the IMD said on Tuesday. 

In a post on 'X' at 7:23 pm today, the India meteorological department said the latest observations indicated that the landfall process of Montha has commenced. 

"Latest observations indicate that the landfall process has commenced. The landfall process will continue for (the) next three to four hours," said IMD. 

Montha means a fragrant flower in Thai language. 

The weather system will cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cyclone Montha landfall process begins off Andhra coast
LIVE! Cyclone Montha landfall process begins off Andhra coast

After Sukhoi, Prez Murmu to take Rafale sortie tomorrow
After Sukhoi, Prez Murmu to take Rafale sortie tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet in Ambala, Haryana. This follows her previous sortie in a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft in Assam earlier this year.

And the most polluted city in the world is....
And the most polluted city in the world is....

Lahore, Pakistan, has once again been ranked as the world's most polluted city, with hazardous smog levels far exceeding WHO guidelines. The city is battling a toxic mix of vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and crop residue...

Mamata links man's suicide to NRC terror, blames BJP
Mamata links man's suicide to NRC terror, blames BJP

A man's alleged suicide in West Bengal, with a note blaming the National Register of Citizens (NRC), has ignited a political firestorm between the ruling TMC and the BJP, with accusations of fear-mongering and political exploitation.

Twist in Delhi acid attack: Man wanted to settle old scores
Twist in Delhi acid attack: Man wanted to settle old scores

Akil Khan, the student's father, was nabbed on Monday for allegedly fabricating the acid attack with a toilet cleaner, and raping the wife of the man his daughter accused of throwing "acid" at her.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO