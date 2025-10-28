Cyclone Montha: Bengal braces for extremely heavy rains

14:00

The NDRF is on standby in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Bengal





The Met office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast till Thursday. The weather system is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the south Bengal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad between Tuesday and Friday, the Met office said. One or two places in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to get very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) on Friday, the Met said.





The severe cyclonic storm, which is likely to weaken gradually after landfall into a well-marked low pressure by Thursday, will bring heavy rainfall (7 to 12 cm) in all districts of north Bengal on Thursday and Friday, including Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, the IMD said.





The Met forecast said that thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely to occur in Kolkata and adjoining districts of Howrah and Hooghly till Friday. PTI

Severe cyclonic storm Montha will bring heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal till October 31, the IMD said on Tuesday. Montha, which is currently situated over westcentral Bay of Bengal and is moving in the north-northwestward direction, is likely to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin.