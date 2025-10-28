HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
CPM, Cong train guns on Kerala BJP chief over Karnataka 'land scam'

Tue, 28 October 2025
17:19
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist in Kerala and the opposition Congress on Tuesday accused the state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar of being involved in a "land scam" in Karnataka and demanded action against him. 

The state BJP chief has dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and "lies." While CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan sought an SIT probe against Chandrasekhar, the Congress demanded that the BJP chief resign from his post and that he should be arrested. 

The Congress held a protest march in Palakkad to the office of the BJP-ruled municipal corporation, raised slogans against Chandrasekhar and burnt his effigy. 

Speaking to reporters, the protestors demanded that the BJP leader resign from his post and that he should be arrested in connection with the land scam. 

The BJP leader denied the allegations. At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, he warned that legal action would be taken against those who spread "lies" against him. 

"It is all baseless. It is not true," he had said. 

He claimed the allegations were aimed at diverting attention from the accusations of corruption he levelled against the Congress and the CPI-M. -- PTI

