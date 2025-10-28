HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chiranjeevi lodges complaint with Hyderabad police over deepfake videos

Tue, 28 October 2025
Actor Chiranjeevi has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police after AI-generated deepfake videos featuring him in obscene content surfaced on pornographic websites, officials said on Monday.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Sections 79, 294, 296 and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 2(c), 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

In his complaint, Chiranjeevi said that the circulation of AI-generated deepfake pornographic content has caused "severe and irreparable harm" to his hard-earned reputation.

"These manufactured videos are being maliciously used to portray me in obscene and vulgar contexts, thereby distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill. Such acts not only inflict personal and emotional distress upon me and my loved ones but also mislead the general public by creating a false and defamatory narrative that contradicts my true character and public image," Chiranjeevi said in his complaint to the police.

He urged the authorities to initiate an immediate criminal and technical investigation against those involved in creating, uploading, and disseminating the fake videos.

Chiranjeevi also sought urgent blocking and removal of the fabricated content from the internet, including mirror and affiliated websites.

Notably, the Hyderabad City civil court recently granted an injunction protecting Chiranjeevi's personality rights, barring unauthorised use of his name, image, or voice. -- ANI

