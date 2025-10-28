HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Army officers help in Ram mandir flag-hoisting rehearsal

Tue, 28 October 2025
19:03
image
Senior Army officers joined the Ram Mandir Trust on Tuesday for a rehearsal of flag-hoisting atop the spire of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said. 

Ram Mandir construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said the temple Trust had sought assistance from the Army to ensure proper training and execution of the flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled on November 25. 

"A meeting of the temple Trust was held in which the technical challenges of hoisting the flag were discussed," he said. 

Mishra said that the temple's flag weighs 11 kilograms, the flagpole will be 11 feet high and the flag will measure 22 feet in width. 

Continuous rehearsals will be carried out to ensure the ceremony is conducted flawlessly, he added. 

"Army officers have provided detailed advice regarding the flag-hoisting, and the Ram Mandir temple Trust will implement their recommendations. We will not interfere because the flag of Ram Mandir will be in the eyes of the entire world," Mishra said. 

He further said that around 8,000 guests have been invited to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony in the temple complex. 

However, common devotees will not be allowed to have the darshan of Ram Lalla on November 25, the day of the event, he added. -- PTI

Army officers help in Ram mandir flag-hoisting rehearsal
