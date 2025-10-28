HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India bus catches fire at Delhi Airport, no casualty

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
15:45
image
A fire broke out in an Air India bus parked near Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, an official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, in a statement, said the bus was not carrying any passengers or luggage at the time of the incident.

The incident was reported at 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, the official said. 

"Only the driver was present when the fire broke out. The blaze was promptly brought under control by fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported," DCP Veer added. The vehicle, used for ferrying passengers on the airport premises, sustained damage in the incident, according to the police. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will remove ban on toddy if we win: Tejashwi
LIVE! Will remove ban on toddy if we win: Tejashwi

Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, artificial rain in 4 hrs
Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, artificial rain in 4 hrs

The first cloud-seeding trial has been conducted in parts of Delhi, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution.

Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport
Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport

The incident was reported at 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, the official said.

Woman molested, assaulted at 5-star Kolkata hotel nightclub
Woman molested, assaulted at 5-star Kolkata hotel nightclub

The alleged incident led to a confrontation at around 4.15 AM and lasted for about an hour and a half inside the nightclub.

Noel Tata, two others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee
Noel Tata, two others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and two other powerful trustees considered close to him blocked the reappointment of late Ratan Tata's close associate and businessman Mehli Mistry as trustee, deepening the rift at the philanthropic arm...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO