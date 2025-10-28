Accel, Prosus To Co-Invest In Science Startups

12:51





The firms will match investment up to $2 million each through Accel's Atoms X programme, which targets businesses that require development cycles longer than traditional software startups do. They call these LeapTech companies.





"Technology is one way to achieve breakthroughs, but so are product- and business-model innovations. We want to back ideas that create a step-function transformation in the market -- in cost, access, or performance," Pratik Agarwal, partner, Accel, told Business Standard.





The arrangement marks Prosus' first global co-investment alliance of this type, as both seek exposure to companies that may take 10-15 years to mature but could dominate categories through technical differentiation.





"This is Prosus' first collaboration of its kind globally. Accel is a natural partner to join hands with," said Ashutosh Sharma, head of India ecosystem, Prosus.





"We see extraordinary potential in LeapTech founders building from science and engineering first principles to solve global problems," Agarwal said. "Unlike the United States or China, India's context was unique, having the world's largest population, limited resources, and a frugal mindset.





"To become a developed nation, we must demonstrate innovations that create affordable excellence at population scale," he said.





-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard

