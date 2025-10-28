HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 RJD MLAs among 27 leaders expelled for working against party nominees

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
09:23
image
The Rashtriya Janata Dal has expelled 27 leaders -- including two MLAs, four former legislators and an MLC -- for anti-party activities and "defying the organisation's ideology" in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections. 

According to a statement issued by RJD state chief Mangani Lal Mandal, the expelled leaders have also been suspended from the party's primary membership.

"The RJD took disciplinary action against the leaders after it found that they were indulging in anti-party activities against the RJD or 'Mahagathbandhan' nominees," it said on Monday evening.

The expelled MLAs are Chote Lal Rai (Parasa) and Mohammad Kamran (Govindpur). Four former legislators -- Ram Prakash Mahto, Anil Sahni, Saroj Yadav and Anil Yadav -- and ex-MLC Ganesh Bharti have also been suspended.

Reacting to the development, a senior RJD leader said, "The expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the INDIA bloc and the RJD."

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening
LIVE! Cyclone Montha to cross Andhra coast this evening

Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall
Cyclon 'Montha' intensifies; AP, Odisha brace for landfall

"Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 am on October 28 over the same region about 230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (and) 310 km...

Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'
Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'

'Bihar youth need employment. Create jobs for us. Nothing matters more.'

Delhi girl fakes acid attack with 'toilet cleaner'; father held
Delhi girl fakes acid attack with 'toilet cleaner'; father held

Akil Khan, the student's father, was nabbed on Monday for allegedly fabricating the acid attack with a toilet cleaner, and raping the wife of the man his daughter accused of throwing "acid" at her.

Could The Kurnool Bus Tragedy Have Been Avoided?
Could The Kurnool Bus Tragedy Have Been Avoided?

'This tragedy will not be the last -- you shall witness another tomorrow, perhaps another the day after, and increasingly more.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO