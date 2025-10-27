HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Weeding it out, step by step

Mon, 27 October 2025
14:34
The suitcase with the packets hidden at the bottom
Delhi Customs officials at IGI Airport intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived from Bangkok by Flight No. 6E-1054 yesterday. The passenger was stopped after crossing the green channel. During an X-ray screening of his baggage, customs officers noticed suspicious images. 

A detailed examination of the luggage led to the recovery of a green-coloured substance appearing to be hydroponic weed (ganja) concealed inside a false bottom of the baggage. In total, ten packets weighing 2,542 grams (gross weight including packing material) were seized. The recovered substance has been detained for further testing and investigation under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

