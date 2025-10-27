HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay to meet Karur stampede victims' kin at resort today

Mon, 27 October 2025
09:00
image
Actor-politician Vijay will meet families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram near Chennai on Monday, a month after the tragic incident, a source in the party said. 

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has arranged the meeting at a resort where the party has booked 50 rooms to enable him to personally meet the bereaved families and convey his condolences. 

As many as 41 people lost their lives and over 60 injured in the stampede that occurred at the TVK meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27. -- PTI

