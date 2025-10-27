Unseasonal rains hit Gujarat; IMD warns of more showers till Nov 1

20:26





Heavy rains were recorded in Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts of the Saurashtra region.





According to the data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre, Rajula taluka in Amreli district received the highest rainfall of 175 mm, followed by 115 mm at Una taluka in Gir Somnath district between 6 am and 4 pm.





At least 204 out of 251 talukas received some amount of rain during this period, with the India meteorological department issuing a forecast of light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder in scattered places in the state till November 1.





Rivers and causeways were overflowing, cutting off villages in the three worst-hit districts.





Unseasonal rains have left farmers staring at crop losses as they prepared to harvest groundnuts, cotton and paddy.





The state's agriculture department has issued an advisory with precautionary measures to protect crops. -- PTI

Unseasonal rains lashed several parts of Gujarat on Monday, with the meteorological department forecasting more showers in the next few days due to a depression in the Arabian Sea.