Traffic restrictions, diversions in Delhi for Chhath puja

Mon, 27 October 2025
09:57
Representational image
Anticipating that thousands of devotees would gather at various ghats for Chhath Puja in the next two days, Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions across several parts of the city. 

According to the advisory, traffic flow is expected to be affected from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning on roads adjoining major Chhath Puja ponds. Commuters have been advised to avoid stretches near ghats and use public transport wherever possible. 

In east and northeast Delhi, major gatherings are expected at the Gandhi Nagar Chhath Poojan Samiti Naav Ghat near the Old Iron Bridge, Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangtan Ghat and Satyamev Jayate Ghat near Geeta Colony, each likely to draw more than 45,000 devotees. -- PTI

