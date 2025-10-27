HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three detained for damaging Ambedkar statue in J-K's Kathua

Mon, 27 October 2025
18:01
image
Three people have been detained for allegedly damaging the statue of B R Ambedkar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Monday. 

An FIR was registered under section 196 and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bani police station following a complaint about the desecration of the statue at a public park, the officials said. 

Section 196 criminalises promoting hatred, disharmony, or enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community, while Section 324(2) deals with the offence of mischief. 

The statue was found damaged in the Bani area on Sunday, sparking protests by local residents, including of Dalit community who demanded stern action against the culprits, the officials said. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former minister Yashpal Kundal condemned the incident and said, "It is not merely the destruction of stone and metal, but an assault on the self-respect of marginalised communities and the principles enshrined in the Constitution." 

He said Ambedkar showed the path of equality and justice to the nation. 

"Targeting his statue is a direct attack on those very ideals, and such acts will not be tolerated," he said, urging the administration to identify and punish the culprits and also ensure that such incidents are never repeated. -- PTI

