Team of security, intelligence officers reviews border monitoring along IB in Jammu

Mon, 27 October 2025
21:40
A joint team of officers from different security and intelligence agencies on Monday visited Border Outpost Octroi along the International Border here and reviewed the infrastructure and technological assets deployed for effective border monitoring, an official spokesperson said. 

The cross-establishment team's visit in Suchetgarh sector was organised by the Border Security Force as part of the ongoing Civil-Military Fusion Capsule being conducted in the Jammu region, he said. 

The visit aimed at providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of BSF's multifaceted role in border guarding, management and coordination with other security agencies. 

The participants included officers from the Army, BSF, Central Reserve Police Force, Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Jammu and Kashmir Police. 


During the visit, BSF officials provided an operational briefing highlighting the force's responsibilities in border surveillance, anti-infiltration measures and management of border population issues. 

The visit offered a valuable platform for cross-learning and inter-agency interaction, helping participants gain a deeper appreciation of the challenges and nuances of border management in a sensitive and dynamic security environment, the spokesperson said. -- PTI

