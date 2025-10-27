Sensex jumps 567 points hoping for Trump-Xi meet success

16:52





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 566.96 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 84,778.84. During the day, it surged 720.2 points or 0.85 per cent to 84,932.08.





The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 170.90 points or 0.66 per cent to 25,966.05. Prospects of a US-China trade deal and fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism, analysts said. Among Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Eternal, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Benchmark BSE Sensex jumped by nearly 567 points and broader Nifty closed above 25,900 on Monday following a sharp rally in global markets, as softer-than-expected US inflation reignited hopes of Fed rate cuts this year.