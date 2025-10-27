HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex jumps 567 points hoping for Trump-Xi meet success

Mon, 27 October 2025
Benchmark BSE Sensex jumped by nearly 567 points and broader Nifty closed above 25,900 on Monday following a sharp rally in global markets, as softer-than-expected US inflation reignited hopes of Fed rate cuts this year. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 566.96 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 84,778.84. During the day, it surged 720.2 points or 0.85 per cent to 84,932.08. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 170.90 points or 0.66 per cent to 25,966.05. Prospects of a US-China trade deal and fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism, analysts said. Among Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Eternal, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assam govt to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Bengal, TN, UP in 2nd phase of SIR of electoral rolls

The Election Commission will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories. This is the ninth such exercise since Independence.

Another name change in Yogi's UP; Mustafabad to be renamed...

Following the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, a Madhya Pradesh minister advises players to inform local authorities when going out due to their popularity in India.

'Severe cyclone' to hit on Oct 28; rain alert in many states

The Odisha government has initiated evacuations and deployed disaster response teams in anticipation of Cyclone 'Montha', which is expected to impact the southern and coastal regions of the state.

Delhi police nab chain-snatching 'Bunty-Babli' duo

Delhi Police have arrested a brother-sister duo, known as the 'Bunty-Babli' pair, for allegedly snatching gold chains from women in south Delhi. The siblings are drug addicts and come from a family with a criminal background.

