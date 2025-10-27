SC won't act against lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI





The Supreme Court Bar Association earlier this month terminated the membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of grave misconduct.





In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).





"For us it is a forgotten chapter," the CJI had said on the shoe attack.

"Shouting slogans in court, hurling shoes are clear cases of contempt of court but it depends on judge concerned. Issuing contempt notice will give undue importance to lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI, let the incident die its own natural death," the SC tells the Bar Association. The SC says it will consider laying guidelines to prevent such incidents.