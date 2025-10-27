HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC won't act against lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

Mon, 27 October 2025
Lawyer Rakesh Kishore had hurled a shoe at the CJI
The Supreme Court says it is not inclined to initiate contempt action against lawyer who hurled shoe, notes CJI himself refused to proceed against him.

"Shouting slogans in court, hurling shoes are clear cases of contempt of court but it depends on judge concerned. Issuing contempt notice will give undue importance to lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI, let the incident die its own natural death," the SC tells the Bar Association. The SC says it will consider laying guidelines to prevent such incidents. 

The Supreme Court Bar Association earlier this month terminated the membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of  grave misconduct.

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma). 

"For us it is a forgotten chapter," the CJI had said on the shoe attack. 

