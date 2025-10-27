SC defers to Oct 31 hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

12:08





A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria adjourned the matter after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju sought time. Raju sought two weeks time to file reply in the case but the top court said it would hear the matter on Friday.





"Frankly speaking, in bail matters there is no question of filing counter," the bench said. The top court on September 22 had issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response. The activists have moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court order passed on September 2. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred to October 31 hearing on bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.