Sanitation worker at UP hospital rapes female patient

According to the police, the woman's brother-in-law was undergoing treatment at the hospital under the Kotwali police station limits.





On Sunday, she went to a liquor shop in the vicinity and drank alcohol, after which she fell unconscious. Later, police admitted her to the same hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said.





On Monday, the woman asked Jaishankar, a sanitation worker at the hospital, for some assistance after which he took her to the third floor of the hospital, telling her that the doctors were there, and allegedly raped her in the toilet, the officer said.





Following the woman's complaint, the police detained the accused, Jaishankar (25), and are interrogating him, he said, adding, a case has been registered and the woman has been sent for a medical examination. PTI

