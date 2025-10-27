HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sanitation worker at UP hospital rapes female patient

Mon, 27 October 2025
Share:
15:50
image
A female patient was allegedly raped by a sanitation worker at a hospital in Shahjahanpur, UP, on Monday, police said. The man, who has been detained by police, allegedly took the 35-year-old victim to a spot by claiming doctors would be present there and raped her, they said. 

According to the police, the woman's brother-in-law was undergoing treatment at the hospital under the Kotwali police station limits. 

On Sunday, she went to a liquor shop in the vicinity and drank alcohol, after which she fell unconscious. Later, police admitted her to the same hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said. 

On Monday, the woman asked Jaishankar, a sanitation worker at the hospital, for some assistance after which he took her to the third floor of the hospital, telling her that the doctors were there, and allegedly raped her in the toilet, the officer said. 

Following the woman's complaint, the police detained the accused, Jaishankar (25), and are interrogating him, he said, adding, a case has been registered and the woman has been sent for a medical examination. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sanitation worker at UP hospital rapes female patient
LIVE! Sanitation worker at UP hospital rapes female patient

Cyclone Montha landfall tomorrow. These states to be hit
Cyclone Montha landfall tomorrow. These states to be hit

The Odisha government has initiated evacuations and deployed disaster response teams in anticipation of Cyclone 'Montha', which is expected to impact the southern and coastal regions of the state.

MP Min slammed for remarks on Aus cricketers' molestation
MP Min slammed for remarks on Aus cricketers' molestation

'...but in a time when we bid for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and when we invite investors too, to India, it is shameful to have such a pathetic mentality in the government.'

A month after stampede, Vijay meets victims' kin at hotel
A month after stampede, Vijay meets victims' kin at hotel

Actor-politician Vijay met the families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram, assuring them of monetary and educational support.

Meet next CJI who gave Kejri bail; SIR, Art 370 verdicts
Meet next CJI who gave Kejri bail; SIR, Art 370 verdicts

Justice Surya Kant is set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India, bringing extensive experience and a record of significant verdicts on key issues.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO