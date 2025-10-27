Sahitya Akademi event featuring Bengali poet Srijato cancelled after row

18:35

The development took place in the wake of objections raised by a section of people on social media over the selection of Srijato for his controversial poem Abhishap (curse).





The Akademi, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of culture, did not specify the reason behind cancellation of the event titled Abhivyakti (expressions) last week in its auditorium in Kolkata.





As the list of speakers for the programme was made public a few days ago, a section of the people, in their social media posts, accused the Akademi of being insensitive to public sentiments.





On October 24 evening, the Akademi said in a X handle post: "Due to some unavoidable circumstances, the Abhivyakti programme, scheduled to be held at 2:30 pm on October 25 at Sahitya Akademi's regional office, Kolkata, has been cancelled."





"Inconvenience caused, if any, is deeply regretted," it said.





However, Akademi's other programmes - awarding translation works in different languages - had been held as scheduled, where the poet concerned had not been invited.





The Akademi's decision to postpone/cancel the event has been interpreted by some as a response to public pressure rather than proactive screening of guest lists.





A Sahitya Akademi official said that beyond the reasons cited in the statement, they do not have anything else to add regarding the issue.





Srijato Bandyopadhyay did not reply to WhatsApp messages or phone calls for his comments. In November 2024, the Akademi cancelled a seminar after inviting mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik, amid protests over his past online remarks. -- PTI

