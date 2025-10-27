HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee slumps 43 paise to close at 88.26 against US dollar

Mon, 27 October 2025
Share:
19:49
image
The rupee plunged 43 paise to close at 88.26 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as broad strength in crude oil prices and month-end dollar demand from importers weighed on investor sentiment. 

Forex traders said the rally in crude oil prices was driven by a potential US-China trade deal, which supports expectations for a stronger global oil demand. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.87 against the greenback and fell to an intra-day low of 88.31 and a high of 87.86. 

It finally closed the day at 88.26 (provisional) against the greenback, down 43 paise from its previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 5 paise to close at 87.83 against the US dollar. 

Traders continue to watch developments around trade negotiations and geopolitical events for further cues. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! All states bound to support voter list revision: EC
LIVE! All states bound to support voter list revision: EC

Amit Shah says 'don't need crutches'; Fadnavis firefights
Amit Shah says 'don't need crutches'; Fadnavis firefights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged BJP cadre to ensure the opposition is defeated in the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra. He emphasized the party's strength and commitment to performance-based politics, citing PM Modi as...

Assam govt to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge
Assam govt to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Sarma also criticised the Opposition Congress for not condemning the "objectionable statement" by the Karnataka minister.

Russia's new N-powered missile has indefinite range: Putin
Russia's new N-powered missile has indefinite range: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly (Russia's bicameral parliament) on Sunday, stated that Moscow had developed a small-sized nuclear power unit that could be used in a cruise missile to extend its...

All temple construction completed in Ayodhya: Trust
All temple construction completed in Ayodhya: Trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced the completion of all construction work on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, including the main shrine. The announcement comes ahead of a possible visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO