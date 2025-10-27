'RG Kar, Durgapur... no hospital in Bengal safe for women'

11:44





"Beginning at RG Kar Hospital, this is happening in every government hospital in the State," the LoP said when asked about the alleged molestation at state-run SSKM Hospital.





"Nobody, including the Governor, central ministers, journalists, is safe in Bengal, under the current regime," he added.





Keya Ghosh, BJP Spokesperson, slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday over the alleged molestation, saying that her government has not learned any lesson from the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College, which happened more than a year ago.





"Mamata Banerjee is a failed chief minister. She has no concern for women's safety. She has only 'Mamata' in her name, but in her actions, she shows no 'Mamata'. After the Durgapur incident, she said that it is a private hospital. But now the incident has happened in a government hospital, which is also very near to her house, so that if someone shouts, it could be heard from the house, and it is also in her constituency," Keya Ghosh, BJP Spokesperson, told ANI.





She said that despite West Bengal having a woman Chief Minister, women feel no safety in the State.





"In the constituency of Mamata Banerjee, in the world-class super speciality hospital, in the presence of everyone in broad daylight, how could an outsider wearing a doctor's apron take the minor girl into a gents' washroom? The RG Kar incident happened just one year ago, but the Mamata government has not learned any lesson," she said.





"There is no security for women. Though we have a woman as our chief minister, women don't feel safe in West Bengal. She should resign immediately. The people of Bengal have made up their mind that they don't want her as the chief minister," she added.





The victim had come to the OPD of the hospital for a check-up on Wednesday afternoon when the alleged incident happened. The girl was allegedly lured into a hospital washroom and molested by a 34-year-old man who claimed to be a ward boy at the NRS Hospital.Bhawanipore Police lodged an FIR under the POCSO Act, 2012, on the basis of a recorded and signed statement of the victim girl, the police said.





The accused person was identified as Ex Group D staff of Sambhu Nath Pandit, and was identified as Amit Mallick, said the police.





The raid was conducted under the jurisdiction of Pragati Maidan Police Station, from where Amit Mallick(34), a resident of Dhapa Road bustee, Mallickpara, Kolkata, was arrested on October 22, the police added.





According to the police, the incident took place in the ground-floor washroom of the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) building, which is around 200 meters from the OPD building. -- ANI

