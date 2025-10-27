HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'RG Kar, Durgapur... no hospital in Bengal safe for women'

Mon, 27 October 2025
Share:
11:44
image
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has come down heavily on the Trinamool Congress government in the State over the alleged molestation of a 15-year-old girl at the state-run SSKM Hospital. He alleged that no hospital in the state is safe for women under the Mamata Banerjee government.

"Beginning at RG Kar Hospital, this is happening in every government hospital in the State," the LoP said when asked about the alleged molestation at state-run SSKM Hospital.

"Nobody, including the Governor, central ministers, journalists, is safe in Bengal, under the current regime," he added.

Keya Ghosh, BJP Spokesperson, slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday over the alleged molestation, saying that her government has not learned any lesson from the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College, which happened more than a year ago.

"Mamata Banerjee is a failed chief minister. She has no concern for women's safety. She has only 'Mamata' in her name, but in her actions, she shows no 'Mamata'. After the Durgapur incident, she said that it is a private hospital. But now the incident has happened in a government hospital, which is also very near to her house, so that if someone shouts, it could be heard from the house, and it is also in her constituency," Keya Ghosh, BJP Spokesperson, told ANI.

She said that despite West Bengal having a woman Chief Minister, women feel no safety in the State.

"In the constituency of Mamata Banerjee, in the world-class super speciality hospital, in the presence of everyone in broad daylight, how could an outsider wearing a doctor's apron take the minor girl into a gents' washroom? The RG Kar incident happened just one year ago, but the Mamata government has not learned any lesson," she said.

"There is no security for women. Though we have a woman as our chief minister, women don't feel safe in West Bengal. She should resign immediately. The people of Bengal have made up their mind that they don't want her as the chief minister," she added.

The victim had come to the OPD of the hospital for a check-up on Wednesday afternoon when the alleged incident happened. The girl was allegedly lured into a hospital washroom and molested by a 34-year-old man who claimed to be a ward boy at the NRS Hospital.Bhawanipore Police lodged an FIR under the POCSO Act, 2012, on the basis of a recorded and signed statement of the victim girl, the police said.

The accused person was identified as Ex Group D staff of Sambhu Nath Pandit, and was identified as Amit Mallick, said the police.

The raid was conducted under the jurisdiction of Pragati Maidan Police Station, from where Amit Mallick(34), a resident of Dhapa Road bustee, Mallickpara, Kolkata, was arrested on October 22, the police added.

According to the police, the incident took place in the ground-floor washroom of the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) building, which is around 200 meters from the OPD building. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC won't act against lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
LIVE! SC won't act against lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

'Poured ghee, opened gas cylinder': How lover killed partner
'Poured ghee, opened gas cylinder': How lover killed partner

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including the live-in partner of a UPSC aspirant, in connection with his murder. The suspects allegedly conspired to kill the victim and set his body on fire to conceal the crime.

Shreyas Iyer In ICU With Internal Bleeding
Shreyas Iyer In ICU With Internal Bleeding

'Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon.'

'India shown in bad light': SC slams states on stray dogs
'India shown in bad light': SC slams states on stray dogs

The Supreme Court has directed chief secretaries of states and Union Territories (excluding West Bengal and Telangana) to appear on November 3 to explain the lack of compliance affidavits in the stray dogs case.

CJI Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next CJI
CJI Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next CJI

Justice Surya Kant, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, would have a tenure of over 1.2 years as the CJI. He is due to retire on February 9, 2027.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO