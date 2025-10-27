Phase II of SIR to be carried out in 12 states/UTs: CEC

16:50





"The voter list of all those states where SIR will be done will be frozen at 12 am tonight. All voters on that list will be given Unique Enumeration Forms by the BLOs. These Enumeration Forms will have all the necessary details from the current voter list.





"After BLOs start distributing forms to exisiting electors, all those whose names are on Enumeration Forms will try to match whether their names were on 2003 voter list. If yes, they need not submit any additional documents. If not their names, but the names of their parents were on the list, then too they need not submit any additional documents. The voter list of the SIR from 2002 to 2004 will be available to be seen on http://voters.eci.gov.in by anyone and they can do the matching by themselves."

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says, "The second phase of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is about to be carried out in 12 States/UTs.