HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Phase II of SIR to be carried out in 12 states/UTs: CEC

Mon, 27 October 2025
Share:
16:50
image
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says, "The second phase of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is about to be carried out in 12 States/UTs.

"The voter list of all those states where SIR will be done will be frozen at 12 am tonight. All voters on that list will be given Unique Enumeration Forms by the BLOs. These Enumeration Forms will have all the necessary details from the current voter list. 

"After BLOs start distributing forms to exisiting electors, all those whose names are on Enumeration Forms will try to match whether their names were on 2003 voter list. If yes, they need not submit any additional documents. If not their names, but the names of their parents were on the list, then too they need not submit any additional documents. The voter list of the SIR from 2002 to 2004 will be available to be seen on  http://voters.eci.gov.in by anyone and they can do the matching by themselves."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assam govt to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge
LIVE! Assam govt to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Bengal, TN, UP in 2nd phase of SIR of electoral rolls
Bengal, TN, UP in 2nd phase of SIR of electoral rolls

The Election Commission will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories. This is the ninth such exercise since Independence.

Another name change in Yogi's UP; Mustafabad to be renamed...
Another name change in Yogi's UP; Mustafabad to be renamed...

Following the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, a Madhya Pradesh minister advises players to inform local authorities when going out due to their popularity in India.

'Severe cyclone' to hit on Oct 28; rain alert in many states
'Severe cyclone' to hit on Oct 28; rain alert in many states

The Odisha government has initiated evacuations and deployed disaster response teams in anticipation of Cyclone 'Montha', which is expected to impact the southern and coastal regions of the state.

Delhi police nab chain-snatching 'Bunty-Babli' duo
Delhi police nab chain-snatching 'Bunty-Babli' duo

Delhi Police have arrested a brother-sister duo, known as the 'Bunty-Babli' pair, for allegedly snatching gold chains from women in south Delhi. The siblings are drug addicts and come from a family with a criminal background.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO