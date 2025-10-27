HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Major relief for Vodafone Idea as SC allows Centre to reconsider dues issue

Mon, 27 October 2025
Share:
12:10
image
In a major relief to Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Central government to reconsider the issue of additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the period up to FY 2016-17.

The apex court took note of the Centre's submission that it is willing to examine and review the concerns raised by the telecom company. The government informed the Supreme Court that it holds a 49 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea and that nearly 20 crore customers are dependent on the company's services. Considering this and the policy nature of the issue, the Supreme Court permitted the Centre to re-examine the matter, saying that it falls within the policy domain of the government. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC won't act against lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
LIVE! SC won't act against lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

'Poured ghee, opened gas cylinder': How lover killed partner
'Poured ghee, opened gas cylinder': How lover killed partner

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including the live-in partner of a UPSC aspirant, in connection with his murder. The suspects allegedly conspired to kill the victim and set his body on fire to conceal the crime.

Shreyas Iyer In ICU With Internal Bleeding
Shreyas Iyer In ICU With Internal Bleeding

'Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon.'

'India shown in bad light': SC slams states on stray dogs
'India shown in bad light': SC slams states on stray dogs

The Supreme Court has directed chief secretaries of states and Union Territories (excluding West Bengal and Telangana) to appear on November 3 to explain the lack of compliance affidavits in the stray dogs case.

CJI Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next CJI
CJI Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next CJI

Justice Surya Kant, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, would have a tenure of over 1.2 years as the CJI. He is due to retire on February 9, 2027.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO