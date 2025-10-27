Major relief for Vodafone Idea as SC allows Centre to reconsider dues issue

12:10





The apex court took note of the Centre's submission that it is willing to examine and review the concerns raised by the telecom company. The government informed the Supreme Court that it holds a 49 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea and that nearly 20 crore customers are dependent on the company's services. Considering this and the policy nature of the issue, the Supreme Court permitted the Centre to re-examine the matter, saying that it falls within the policy domain of the government. -- ANI

In a major relief to Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Central government to reconsider the issue of additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the period up to FY 2016-17.